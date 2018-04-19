× After 30 years together the cast of “Super Troopers 2” is still making each other laugh

The cast of “Super Troopers 2,” featuring the Broken Lizard ensemble of Jay Chandrasekhar, Erik Stolhanske, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Kevin Heffernan, join Justin to chat about the sequel to their 2001 cult classic film. The guys talk about what it was like getting back into their characters, how they approached creating a sequel, the challenge of avoiding doing the same jokes that worked so well in the first film, when they realized that “Super Troopers” was going to be a phenomenon, the importance of working as a true ensemble, the process of creating the script, what has kept the group together after 30 years, the experience of crowdfunding their movie, the ups and downs of Hollywood and what they learned from Broken Lizard that they take to other projects.

