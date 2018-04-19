× Ethan Brown, CEO of Beyond Meat, on the Future of Food

Plant-based entrepreneur extraordinaire Ethan Brown, CEO and Founder of Beyond Meat, joins me on my new podcast, Vegan Nation!

We discuss the future of food, the basis for plant-based meat and Ethan’s philosophy around changing the world! Beyond Meat, which boasts of investors like Bill Gates, has a line of plant-based burgers, beef crumbles, chicken strips, beast burgers, and now sausages…all made from plant protein. Last Spring the Beyond Burgers started in 400 grocery stores and are now in more than 7,000!! Since the burger’s debut, they’ve sold more than 13 million Beyond Burgers. The Beyond Burger is available in the meat case at Jewel and Mariano’s in Chicago, as well as at Whole Foods stores nationwide, where they also just launched Beyond Sausage.

Enjoy the pod and video interview below, and SUBSCRIBE to Vegan Nation with Elysabeth Alfano on iTunes and on my Youtube Channel, Elysabeth Alfano.

