× Dan Fienberg on Lost in Space, Andre The Giant and The Apu Controversy

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he talks about the Lost in Space reboot, the Andre The Giant documentary and the controversy surrounding the Simpsons character Apu and how they handled it on the show.

Other items discussed include: Atlanta, Handmaids Tale, Santa Clarita Diet, Everything Sucks and Barry.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)