× Chicago Tonight Anchor Elizabeth Brackett: “Patti Blagojevich is doing a pretty good job!”

Chicago Tonight Anchor Elizabeth Brackett joins the show to comment on Patti Blagojevich’s efforts to persuade President Trump to pardon her husband, former Governor Rod Blagojevich. She writes Pay to Play: How Rod Blagojevich Turned Political Corruption Into a National Sideshow, and she tells John how likely it is that Trump will grant Blagojevich that pardon.