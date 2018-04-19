× Chicago Cares CEO Jenne Myers: “Volunteering is such a piece of someone’s heart and their humanity and who they are”

Chicago Cares CEO Jenne Myers joins Justin to talk about National Volunteer Month, the volunteering goals of Chicago Cares, how volunteering should be more ingrained in our culture, what we need to do get there, how Chicago Cares deals with the various times during the year when volunteering is down, the incentive for small businesses to get involved in volunteering and the upcoming 25th annual Serve-a-Thon.

