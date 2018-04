× CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg: The Southwest Airlines incident is nothing new

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg tells John the landing made by Southwest Airlines pilot Tammie Jo Shults is not an isolated incident for an airline. He reminds us of an incident of metal fatigue in 1988, that led to a fatality by the same cause as that which killed the passenger who almost got sucked out of her window Tuesday. And, he has one surprising tip for air travelers.