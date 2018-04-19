× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.19.18: Not bad for a Thors-day

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss former first lady, Barbara Bush. Although Barbara was beloved by most, she wasn’t loved by all. Bill tells us about one person who didn’t like Mrs. Bush. They also talk about Prince’s death, celebrities who have died due to drug overdoses, and much more.

