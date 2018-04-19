AB Stoddard explains why members of Congress are making a case against Andrew McCabe

Posted 8:34 PM, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:38PM, April 20, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on the FBI's budget requests for FY2018 on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCabe became acting director in May, following President Trump's dismissal of James Comey. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Real Clear Politic’s AB Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain the reaction of politicians in D.C. to former FBI Director James Comey’s book tour and the DOJ inspector general referring criminal charges against former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe.

