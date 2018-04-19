× AB Stoddard explains why members of Congress are making a case against Andrew McCabe

Real Clear Politic’s AB Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain the reaction of politicians in D.C. to former FBI Director James Comey’s book tour and the DOJ inspector general referring criminal charges against former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3493786/3493786_2018-04-19-193826.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

