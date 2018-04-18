× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/18/18: Next Steps for BBBY, 2018 Best Places To Work, & Chicago’ Found Hotel

It was a strange day for Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage because Wall Street was steady. So instead of the major market shifts happening, the two discussed the reinvestment move the corporate world is seeing after the tax changes, but also how Bed Bath and Beyond could be in trouble with the retail world. Frank Sennett explained how they create the list of the best places to work from their annual list, and John Terzian explained how he is creating a hotel offering rooms for less than $50 per night at Found Chicago.