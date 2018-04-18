Vinyl Theatre | Milwaukee Rockers With Brains Behind Their Beats

On this episode of Sound Sessions we catch up with the members of Vinyl Theatre backstage after their show at Chicago’s famed Subterranean. Host, Michael Heidemann chats with Chris, Keegan and Nick about their recent departure from Fueled By Ramen Records to attack the music industry on their own. After the release of their new album, Origami, the guys have hit the road to showcase their unique synth-bass driven rock that has caught the ear of Spotify playlists and many big-name acts. Expect HUGE things from this band. Enjoy the interview.

