The Opening Bell 4/18/18: How Much Money is The US Losing Because of Counterfeits?
According Department of Commerce estimates, businesses lose $250 billion a year due to counterfeit products being sold in the United States. Steve Grzanich discussed this issue with one of the people trying to combat it – Matt Davies (Chicago Area Port Director for the US Customs and Border Protection). Sally Helgesen (Co-author of “How Women Rise: Break the 12 Habits Holding You Back From Your Next Raise, Promotion, or Job“) then explained how to focus on the career instead of the job, along with other ways to move ahead in the world of business.