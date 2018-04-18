× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.18.18: Barbara Bush joins WGN’s Roy Leonard in ’84, Southwest Airlines lands and Spanish-inspired cuisine,

Today, John brings you back 34 years, to when former First Lady Barbara Bush joined WGN Radio host Roy Leonard as the second lady of the time. She was promoting her book, C. Fred’s Story and literacy. Then, John gives you the calmest airline pilot to land a damaged Southwest Airlines plane of our time, Tammie Jo Shults. Finally, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to talk Spanish cuisine at Bar Biscay.