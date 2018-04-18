× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-18-18

We have a great show for you this evening! On tonight’s truncated episode of The Download, award-winning journalist Sylvia Ewing talks about the connections between blues and hip hop and an upcoming event she’s hosting at Governors State University, we introduce you to Grammy nominated producer Kosine and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio