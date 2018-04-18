Tech Tuesday with Steve Van Dinter, Taking a look back at Barbara Bush’s life, and Tell me something good! | Full Show (April 18th)

Posted 2:27 AM, April 18, 2018

Patti Vasquez and "Tech Expert" Steve Van Dinter try out some snap chat filters

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (April 18th) It’s Tech Tuesday with Steve Van Dinter! Then, we take a look back at Barbara Bush’s life, and finally, we take listener calls for tell me something good!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

