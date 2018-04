× Striving for breakthroughs for brain tumors: These superheroes aren’t done here

The Steve Cochran Show wanted you to meet 2 amazing women. Juliana Schafer and Katie Bishop. They both have terminal brain tumors that aren’t stopping them. Katie and Juliana are both committed to raising money and awareness for brain tumor research. You can learn more about the run on April 22nd HERE. You can support Katie HERE and you can support Juliana HERE.