Steve Cochran Full Show 04.18.18: Meet Barbie Roberts

Sometimes we cover so much in a show that we don’t know where to begin. Today we talked to Mary Ann Ahern about her visit with Barbara Bush. Two amazing superheroes stopped by the studio, Katie and Juliana, both with brain tumors, to talk about raising funds for brain tumor research. Dean Richards chatted with Bill Murray yesterday and he thinks Steve will love the Caddy Shack restaurant. Roe Conn talked to James Comey and Barbie has a last name.. who knew?