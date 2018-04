× Rick Rann: 24th Annual World’s Fair Memorabilia Show

World’s fair historian and collector, Rick Rann joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the upcoming 24th annual World’s Fair Memorabilia Show. They talk about the history of the World’s fair, collecting, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.