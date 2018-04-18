× Paul Lisnek’s Behind the Curtain: Happy Days Mom Marion Ross talks about her life and career, the Happy Days and Those That were Not!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to chat with Happy Days Mom Marion Ross to discuss her new autobiography, “My Days: Happy and Otherwise.” From her early days growing up in Minnesota with a dream of being an actress, thru her days in films (working with Clark Gable, Bill Holden and so many others) to Broadway and ultimately to the iconic role of “Mrs. C” on Happy Days, Marion shares the happy and the not so happy. You’ll hear about one major cast member who was not so nice to her at all and whether she really meant it when she told Ron Howard to “pin your ears back,” Was she kidding? Ron doesn’t know…..so I asked….Tune in and enjoy this walk down memory lane.