As we celebrate Earth Day later this week, some fifth graders on the North Side are trash talking at school in a green way. 11-year-old Mia McBreen and her class at North Park Elementary in Ravenswood are doing their part to protect the environment. They have doubled their recycling and composting efforts since they started studying the issue in September. Mia is also developing her own environmentally safe skin care line.

WGN’s Kim Gordon talks with Mia McBreen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3492132/3492132_2018-04-16-134132.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3