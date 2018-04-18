League of Legends Patch 8.8 & NA LCS Spring Highlights
Inven Global E-sports reporter, James Hong joins Mason to break down the latest League of Legends latest patch 8.8. Mason and James discuss their favorite moments from the 2018 NA LCS Spring Finals match between: 100 Thieves & Team Liquid.
