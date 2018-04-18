Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

League of Legends Patch 8.8 & NA LCS Spring Highlights

Posted 11:48 AM, April 18, 2018, by
League of Legends, MOBA, Video Games, Patch 8.6, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Video Games, Riot Games, Chicago, Illinois, California,  James Hong, Esports, Analyst, Invenglobal.com, Invenglobal, Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, Cloud 9, TSM, Echo Fox, Kai'Sa Ahri, Braum, Galio, Graves, Irelia, Janna, LeBlanc, Lissandra, Nautilus, Ryze, Sion, Tahm Kench, Taliyah, Varus, Vi, Xayah, NALCS, Spring Final, 100 Thieves, Team Liquid

Varius (Photo provided by Riot Games)

Inven Global E-sports reporter, James Hong joins Mason to break down the latest League of Legends latest patch 8.8. Mason and James discuss their favorite moments from the 2018 NA LCS Spring Finals match between: 100 Thieves & Team Liquid.

For articles on various E-sport games visit: Invenglobal.com
Follow Inven Global on Facebook at: Facebook.com/invenglobal
Like Inven Global on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Invenglobal


Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

 