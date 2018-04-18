Hart Schaffner Marx Tent Sale April 27-29

Suit Up, Chicago! Hart Schaffner Marx, your hometown suit maker manufacturing in Chicago since 1887, is having a factory direct tent sale!

Save up to 75% off men’s suits, sportcoats and trousers three days only, Friday, April 27 through Sunday, April 29. Shop suits and sportcoats in wool, cashmere, silk, cotton and blends, single breasted, double breasted and even tuxedos. Get to the sale early for the best selection! Cash or credit card is accepted.

And come out on Friday, April 27 from 2pm to 4pm to meet Steve Bertrand and win prizes from WGN Radio and the Fan Van!

Mention you heard about this sale on WGN and get an extra 10% from a single purchase.

Hart Schaffner Marx and the factory direct tent sales is located at 1680 E. Touhy in Des Plaines, right on the corner of Manheim and Touhy just down the road from the Allstate Arena with plenty of parking.

The tent sale hours are Friday, April 27 from 10am – 7pm; Saturday, April 28 from 10am – 6pm; and Sunday, April 29 from 10am – 4pm. Get more information at www.wdiamondgroup.com