Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Hannity. Ever

It’s Wednesday, and you know the drill. Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode, Amy and Rex talk about Nikki Haley’s extraordinary response to the White House over sanctions, Sean Hannity’s growing role in Trump’s world, the implicit bias of Starbucks’ implicit bias training, and much more. They also talk about the female pilot who made the Southwest flight emergency landing, and Amy had to mansplain someone else this week. Find out who.