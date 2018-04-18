× Grammy nominated producer Kosine: “This is a soulful city and it’s not all easy, so if you can make it out of Chicago, you are prepared”

Kosine, Grammy nominated producer, 1/2 of Da Internz and the host of BET’s “Man Cave,” joins Justin to talk about his incredible career, when he first realized he was a musical person, the amount of encouragement he received from his mom, the time he spent at Columbia College, why he chose to delay going to Los Angeles to pursue his dream, making the transition to recording his own music, being taught to hustle at an early age, the similarities between doing music and doing television, learning how to be a businessman, the importance of having a balanced lifestyle and the amount of talent coming out of Chicago right now.

