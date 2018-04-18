× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.18.18: White Castle Day

Today’s guests include World’s Fair historian Rick Rann and Dr. John Duffy. Bill and Wendy chat about the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday. Then, Steve Bertrand shares his ‘entertaining’ encounter with Mrs. Bush. They also talk about what happened on Southwest Airlines flight 1380, the World’s Fair show, teens and extracurricular activities, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.