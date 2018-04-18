× Award-winning journalist Sylvia Ewing explores the connections between blues and hip hop

Journalist and event producer Syliva Ewing joins Justin to discuss the relationship between blues and hip hop, what attracts her to the blues, the legacy of Chicago blues music, what makes a great story and her event co-hosting “The Blues Hip Hop Experience” this Saturday at Governors State University.

