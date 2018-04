× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/17/18: A Perspective from Russia, Israeli Innovation, & Learning From Chicago

Steve Bertrand checked in with Jon Najarian while in Moscow and they broke down the major shakers on Wall Street today. Avi Jorisch shed some light on the innovation coming out of Israel, Suzanne Muchin provided input on how “woke” companies are in today’s developing social age, and Roger Wilson shared his business perspective from Ireland to learn about the way Chicago does business.