Looking back on Harry Anderson, Starbucks In Trouble? | Full Show (April 17th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (April 17th) We have a shortened show so we start off with taking a look back at the contributions of actor, Harry Anderson and all the memories he gave us. Then, with the recent news of Starbucks escorting out two individuals we take listener calls to dive in to the topic and see who was at fault.

