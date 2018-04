× This Week In Theatre: “Young Frankenstein” with Elton Jim

Dean sits down with WGN regular “Elton” Jim Turano and director Michael Van Belle to discuss the new production of Mel Brooks’ hilarious classic, “Young Frankenstein”, by the North Riverside Players.

The show runs April 27th-29th and May 4th-6th

TICKET INFORMATION: www.nrplayers.com or call 708-512-7015