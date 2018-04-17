× The Opening Bell 4/17/18: “Youth Cannot Be If They Cannot See” – Growing The City Through Summer Jobs

Despite the cold Spring, Summer is right around the corner and that means the opportunity for employing youth across the city. Steve Grzanich touched base with Rodney Carter (COO of Bright Star Community Outreach) & Nichole Carter (Director of Community Strategy and Development at Bright Star Community Outreach) to hear about how companies are partnering with communities across the city to help curb violence and inhabit life long strategies for success. Mary Wisniewski (Transportation Reporter at Chicago Tribune) then shared the latest from the Tribune newsroom and their plan to unionize, as the future of print media continues to be uncertain for journalist and readers.