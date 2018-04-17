× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.17.18: James Comey on WGN Radio, Kendrick Lamar Pulitzer, Mr. Fix-It’s virtual candy jar, taxes

Rapper Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer Prize for his album, DAMN. Consequence of Sound Senior Writer Karas Lamb joins John to describe what brought the board to this decision, making Kendrick Lamar the first non-jazz or classical artist to win the prize. Then, Lou Manfredini calls into the show to talk about his virtual candy jar devoted to Misericordia. Roe Conn promotes his upcoming interview with the former FBI Director, James Comey, recorded earlier today. Listen at 5:40 for that. Finally, the John Williams Show discusses taxes, and doing them right. Chicago Tax Accountant Perran Wetzel helps them with that.