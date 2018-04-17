× The Carry Out 4-17-18: “Starbucks will close stores to teach racial sensitivity but can they also use the time to clean the carafes or the overflowing garbage near the condiment area?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include former first lady Barbara Bush passing away at the age of 92, the deadline to file your taxes being extended, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia attacking Alderman Ed Burke for doing property tax reduction work for Trump Tower, Starbucks announcing they will be closing stores for a few hours to teach racial sensitivity, CPS announcing they will get an additional $64 million in funding for next school year, the Cubs taking on the Cards at Wrigley, the Sox in Oakland again after losing to the A’s last night, the Bears holding their voluntary veteran minicamp and baboons escaping from a biomedical research facility in Texas.

