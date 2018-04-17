× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Google Introduces New AIY Voice and Vision Maker Kits with Raspberry Pi

It’s Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget tells us all about Google’s most recent do-it-yourself kits AI kits. She also explains what you can do with a Raspberry Pi and much more.

