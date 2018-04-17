This photo shows an IRS W-4 form on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in New York. Workers are starting to see more take-home pay as employers implement the new withholding guidelines from the IRS. How much extra cash depends on several factors, such as workers' income, how often they are paid and the number of withholdings allowances they claim on their IRS Form W-4 with their employer. (AP Photo/Barbara Woike)
Tax Accountant Perran Wetzel on three things to keep in mind this tax day
This photo shows an IRS W-4 form on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in New York. Workers are starting to see more take-home pay as employers implement the new withholding guidelines from the IRS. How much extra cash depends on several factors, such as workers' income, how often they are paid and the number of withholdings allowances they claim on their IRS Form W-4 with their employer. (AP Photo/Barbara Woike)
Tax Accountant Perran Wetzel answers John’s burning questions for this tax day. He explains how small business will benefit from the new tax law, and who will be paying more in taxes next year.