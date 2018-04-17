× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.17.18: Making up the rules as we go along

It’s tax day and it’s not snowing so there’s that. Today we tackle which deceptions you wish you could take. We also had an awesome Kid of the week named Kaitlyn, who is, raising money to feed kids that don’t have enough food. Dr. Nandra brought in a patient of his that has seen his depression symptoms all but disappear since starting Ketamine treatments. Big O drops in from the desert to talk about the current agriculture situation.