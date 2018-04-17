× Singer-songwriter and ‘GLOW’ star Kate Nash: “I’ve carved out a very unique path that suits me”

The tremendous musician and actor Kate Nash joins Justin to talk about her career, her latest record, “Yesterday was Forever,” being a pop star in the U.K. at an early age, how she has evolved as a musician, relying on an audience to create her music, what she’s learned being an independent musician, her work on the great Netflix Series, “GLOW” and her upcoming show at Park West.

