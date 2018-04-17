This combination photo shows President Donald Trump speaking during a roundtable discussion on tax policy in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on April 5, 2018, left, and former FBI director James Comey speaking during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 8, 2017. Trump fired off a series of tweets ahead of Comey's first interview on his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," which offers his version of the events surrounding his firing as FBI director by Trump. The interview will air Sunday night on ABC. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, left, and Andrew Harnik)
Roe Conn previews his exclusive WGN Radio interview with former FBI Director James Comey
Roe Conn joins John to preview the conversation he had moments ago, that he will play back at 5:40 this afternoon. That conversation was with the fired FBI Director James Comey, who is also the author of A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.