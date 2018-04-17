× Roe Conn Full Show (4/17/18): James Comey talks about his memoir, Joe Donlon plays “News or Ruse,” and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, April 18th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley talks about Starbucks announcing they will be closing 8,000 stores in the U.S. for “racial bias” training, Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks about the future of U.S. involvement in Syria, WGN-TV’s newest anchor Joe Donlon plays “News or Ruse,” the Top Five@5 features Bill Murray talking about his new “Caddyshack” themed restaurant in Rosemont, former Director of the FBI James Comey talks about his memoir “A Higher Loyalty,” ABC’s Alex Stone describes what preceded a passenger on a Southwest flight being partially sucked out a window, and former First Lady Barbara Bush is remembered.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3492826/3492826_2018-04-17-200226.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

