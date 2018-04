× Remembering Barbara Bush

America is remembering former First Lady Barbara Bush, the wife of the 41st President George H. W. Bush and mother of the 43rd President George W. Bush. Mrs. Bush died April 17, 2018 at age 92.

On April 12, 1984, then Second Lady Barbara Bush stopped by the WGN Radio studios to visit with Roy Leonard and discuss her book, C. Fred’s Story, which told the story of the Vice Presidential family dog, written from the dog’s perspective.