No Coast Cinema Ep. 36 | Gabe Klinger, “Porto”

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor welcome director Gabe Klinger to discuss his debut feature film, “Porto”, starring Lucie Lucas and the late Anton Yelchin.

Klinger gives insight into the production of the film, including his decision to shoot on 3 different types of film, as well as the experience of working with Yelchin, writing troubled protagonists, and the sometimes difficult process of getting your film on Netflix.

