× James Comey to Roe Conn: ‘I’m not trying to talk people into agreeing with me…but that I wasn’t on (Trump or Clinton’s) team’

Former Director of the FBI James Comey joins Roe Conn to talk about his new book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.” During their discussion, Comey talks about why he wrote the book, the damage social media has done to the way Democracy functions, and his opinion on Sean Hannity’s name being tied to Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen .

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3492701/3492701_2018-04-17-161101.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

