NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Copies of 'A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,' a new book by former FBI Director James Comey, sit on a shelf for sale at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, April 17, 2018 in New York City. The book, which goes on sale today, focuses on leadership principles and details his interactions with President Donald Trump. Comey served as FBI Director from September 2013 until May 2017, when he was fired by President Donald Trump. Previously, Comey had also served as U.S. Deputy Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
James Comey to Roe Conn: ‘I’m not trying to talk people into agreeing with me…but that I wasn’t on (Trump or Clinton’s) team’
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Copies of 'A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,' a new book by former FBI Director James Comey, sit on a shelf for sale at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, April 17, 2018 in New York City. The book, which goes on sale today, focuses on leadership principles and details his interactions with President Donald Trump. Comey served as FBI Director from September 2013 until May 2017, when he was fired by President Donald Trump. Previously, Comey had also served as U.S. Deputy Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former Director of the FBI James Comey joins Roe Conn to talk about his new book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.” During their discussion, Comey talks about why he wrote the book, the damage social media has done to the way Democracy functions, and his opinion on Sean Hannity’s name being tied to Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen .