× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 152: Live at Durty Nellies

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns go on location to record live from Durty Nellie’s in Palatine. They talk to the longest-tenured Chicago Bear of all time, Patrick Mannelly, as well as WGN’s Jarrett Payton. They share their thoughts on the Bears offseason moves, including the coaching change and the new players. Patrick and Jarrett also predict who the Bears will pick with the 8th overall pick in the NFL Draft next week. Hoge and Jahns discuss the decision to not match the offer sheet receiver Cam Meredith signed with the New Orleans Saints and recap the Jordan Howard Instagram controversy.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!