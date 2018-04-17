× Exelon Foundation President Steve Solomon: “Giving back to the community is just who we are as a company”

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Exelon Corporation Vice President of Corporate Relations and Exelon Foundation President Steve Solomon about the evolving nature of charitable giving. Steve talks about the main reasons why corporations give back, how the Exelon Foundation approaches what they want to fund, how the foundation avoids getting labeled as having an alternative agenda, if a new tax code will lead to less giving back, the role the private sector plays in funding social issues and the importance of doing business as a foundation in the state of Illinois.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio