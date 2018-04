× Dr. Bal Nandra: “Ketamine for depression is up to 80% successful against depression and anxiety.”

Dr. Bal Nandra is a highly-esteemed anesthesiologist from I-V Solutions and Ketamine Centers of Chicago. They use Ketamine to treat major depression, anxiety, chronic pain, P-T-S-D, migraines and neuropathy. Dr. Nandra brought in an IV Solutions patient, Jason Prinzo, who shares how this treatment has changed his life. You can find out more HERE.