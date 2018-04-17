Consequence of Sound Senior Writer Karas Lamb: Pulitzer Prize Winner Kendrick Lamar is a cinematic writer

Kendrick Lamar performs at L.A. LIVE's Microsoft Square during NBA All Star Weekend 2018 on Friday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Consequence of Sound Senior Writer Karas Lamb describes Kendrick Lamar’s message, which earned him the Pulitzer Prize. And, Karas and John reflect on a few songs off Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN.