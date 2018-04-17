× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Kaitlyn B.

Kaitlyn B. is our amazing Kid of the Week! Kaitlyn is starting a Blessings in a Bag program for Hawthorne Elementary in Wheaton. The program provides healthy food on weekends to kids across America, who might otherwise go hungry. Hawthorne alone has over 100 children who qualify for the program. She hopes to raise $11k by fall to feed these kids throughout the upcoming school year. Results show this program not only eases childhood hunger, but improves learning, focus, peace of mind, attendance & behavior. Way to go Kaitlyn.