× Celebrate ‘Action Comics’ with comic book expert Gary Colabuono

Comic book expert and collector, Gary Colabuono joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about the release of Action Comics #1000! Gary also brought along in his own proto-type Action Comics 1 from 1937 for Bill and Wendy to inspect! Very Cool!

Action Comics #1000 is an 80-page, $7.99 blockbuster available at comic retailers and digitally on Wednesday, April 18.

If you would like to see/hear this incredibly rare, ultra-cool, pop-culture treasure for yourself – even hold it in your hands – please come to meet Greg at Comix Revolution shop at 115 W. Central Rd. in downtown Mount Prospect this Wednesday, April 18 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

