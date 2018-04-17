Black Girl Magic | The creation of a new BreakBeat Poets Anthology, poetics of hip-hop, and more
For their first-ever live interview at the Ace Hotel in Chicago, The Cornerstore celebrated the release of the poetry anthology ‘Black Girl Magic,’ and spoke with poets, writers, and book editors Jamila Woods, Mahogany Browne, and Idrissa Simmonds about their individual journeys through writing, what void ‘Black Girl Magic’ filled, and the poetics of hip-hop.
