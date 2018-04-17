× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.17.18: We love comics!

Today’s guests include CNET’s Bridget Carey, Attorney Jeff Kroll, and comic book expert, Gary Colabuono. Bill and Wendy open the show by talking about a Grand Rapids meteorologist who has had enough of the cold weather and his morning team. Then, they remember the late and great Harry Anderson.

