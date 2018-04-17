× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.17.18: Sloppy Tuesday

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about their memories. See, most of us don’t have any memories from the first three to four years of our lives. But Bill? He can remember things when he was just one year old. Wendy can’t seem to remember that much. However, she remembers her accidents. Then, our favorite news girl, Judy Pielach joins the show to talk about the breaking news of Southwest Airlines flight, the resurgence of flip phones, and much more.

