Attorney Jeff Kroll: Prom season safety tips for teens and parents

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by attorney Jeff Kroll, a partner at the Illinois personal injury law firm Salvi, Schostok, and Pritchard P.C. With prom season right around the corner, Jeff tells Bill and Wendy about the responsibilities of hosting prom parties, underage drinking, limo dangers, and much more.

